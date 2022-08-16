 
close
Tuesday August 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly bleeds, cries, flies, smashes wine glass on his face during Cleveland performance

MGK zip lines across Cleveland stadium on ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour

By Web Desk
August 16, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly bleeds, cries, flies, smashes wine glass on his face during Cleveland performance

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly delivered an amazing  performance at his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday.

The 32-year-old rapper not only ziplined across the entire stadium, but he also incurred yet another bloodied face injury after smashing a wine glass across his head.

MGK posted a video of the wild performance to his Instagram account, starting with the epic moment he soared across FirstEnergy Stadium, captioning: 'til i die'. 

'Cleveland fit, Cleveland hat, anywhere I go is where Cleveland's at, so when the world ends, I think you'll know where I'll be at, b***h I'm from,' he sang just before ziplining over the crowd.

A fan captured the moment MGK broke the glass across his face as he continued the concert, saying: 'Stop the concert right now, we're gonna get fined $70,000 for every ten minutes that we continue.'

'You know what I say to that? We ain't stopping this concert for s**t. I'm rich b**ch!' Machine said.

On Monday, the rocker shared videos of his face gushing with blood – after he smashed a wine glass over his head during his latest “Mainstream Sellout” tour stop over the weekend.