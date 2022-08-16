 
close
Tuesday August 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates fourth birthday of daughter Alara

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul said, “Happy birthday my love..#Alara”

By Web Desk
August 16, 2022
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates fourth birthday of daughter Alara
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates fourth birthday of daughter Alara

Turkish superstar Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated fourth birthday of their daughter Alara on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Engin Altan aka Ertugrul also shared a glimpse of Alara’s birthday celebrations.

He shared sweet photos with the daughter with a heartfelt caption.

Engin said, “Happy birthday my love..#Alara” followed by a heart and birthday cake emoticon.

Fans and friends also dropped sweet birthday wishes for Alara.

Engin’s wife Neslisah also took to Facebook-owned app and reposted the same photos in her stories to wish Alara on her special day.

Sharing the father-daughter snaps, Neslisah captioned it, “Birthday girl.”

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates fourth birthday of daughter Alara