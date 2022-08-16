Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates fourth birthday of daughter Alara

Turkish superstar Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated fourth birthday of their daughter Alara on Tuesday.



Taking to Instagram, Engin Altan aka Ertugrul also shared a glimpse of Alara’s birthday celebrations.

He shared sweet photos with the daughter with a heartfelt caption.

Engin said, “Happy birthday my love..#Alara” followed by a heart and birthday cake emoticon.

Fans and friends also dropped sweet birthday wishes for Alara.

Engin’s wife Neslisah also took to Facebook-owned app and reposted the same photos in her stories to wish Alara on her special day.

Sharing the father-daughter snaps, Neslisah captioned it, “Birthday girl.”



