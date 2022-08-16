‘Good news’: Murad Raas makes big announcement about Punjab teachers

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. Courtesy Murad Raas Twitter

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Tuesday made a big announcement about the regularisation of teachers’ jobs in the education department.

Taking to Twitter, the provincial minister said that the first good news for Punjab's 14,000 teachers is that the file for their regularisation has been initiated, signed and moved forward.

“Promises made - Promises delivered,” Muad Raas said, adding that more good news coming soon InshAllah. The minister didn’t elaborate further.

The minister had announced to recruit 15,000 teachers in schools in March to overcome the shortage of instructors, however, the PTI government was removed in April and the process was suspended.

Murad Raas, after assuming the charge last month, had initiated the summary to hire teachers.