‘Good news’: Murad Raas makes big announcement about Punjab teachers

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Tuesday made a big announcement about the regularisation of teachers’ jobs in the education department.
Taking to Twitter, the provincial minister said that the first good news for Punjab's 14,000 teachers is that the file for their regularisation has been initiated, signed and moved forward.
“Promises made - Promises delivered,” Muad Raas said, adding that more good news coming soon InshAllah. The minister didn’t elaborate further.
The minister had announced to recruit 15,000 teachers in schools in March to overcome the shortage of instructors, however, the PTI government was removed in April and the process was suspended.
Murad Raas, after assuming the charge last month, had initiated the summary to hire teachers.
Shahbaz Gill says that the case registered against him is based on malice
Moderate showers are expected in Karachi today, forecasts chief meteorologist
It is rare for a Pakistani politician to openly talk about the plight of minorities in Pakistan, including Ahmadis,...
IMF and Riyadh have also discussed the possibility of Islamabad being able to borrow up to $2.8bn against Riyadh’s...
Wishes poured in from around the world on pakistan's diamond jubilee
Youngsters from Karachi's Landhi neighbourhood can be seen taking a jibe at the Sindh government