Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt seen at Mumbai airport after return from babymoon in Italy

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came back to India after spending their babymoon in Italy. On Monday, the couple was seen exiting the Mumbai airport.



The Brahmastra duo had travelled to Italy earlier this month ahead of the birth of their first child. A paparazzi account posted a video on Instagram featuring the love birds exiting the Mumbai airport.

For the airport look, Alia wore an all-black outfit with a white jacket and matching sneakers while Ranbir donned an all-blue look with white sneakers and a cap.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir had recent releases in the form of Darlings and Shamshera, respectively, and the couple now awaits their first film together, Brahmastra, after the release of which the actress has announced to take a break for a few months.

