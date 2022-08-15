Aishwariya Rai couldn't understand my accent in first meet, reveals Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwariya Rai appeared on The Ranveer Show Podcast last year where the all-time favourite couple spilled all about their first interaction, which was quite hilarious!

When Abhishek first met Aishwariya in 2000, she was unable to comprehend a word he said since he spoke with a thick accent due to the fact that he was an international student from Switzerland at the time.



The Manmarziyaan actor said, "And whenever she talks about it, she jokingly says, ‘I couldn’t understand a word of what you were saying’. Because here I was, a kid from an international boarding school, then went to Boston. I must’ve had some really heavy accent at that point. And she was like, ‘What were you saying?’”

Abhishek and Aishwariya are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood and have been married for 15 years now. The couple is known for their strong acting performances in their respective films and they aim to work together again once they get a suitable script.