Bangladesh announces Shakib-led Asia Cup 2022 squad

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh celebrates the dismissal of Odean Smith of West Indies during the third and final T20 International match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. — AFP/File

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced its 17-member squad which will be led by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 to be held in the United Arab Emirates from August 27.

BCB also announced that Bangaldeshi wicket-keepers and batsmen Anamul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim have replaced Litton Das in the tournament. Das will not be playing following his hamstring injury during the team’s recent Zimbabwe tour.

Three-time Asia Cup finalists Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B of the competition, with two teams progressing to the next round.



BCB’s announcement comes after it initially missed the deadline for naming their squad for the Asian tournament. The tigers will be competing against five other teams from the region including Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and one qualifier which will be selected during the qualifiers to be played between UAE, Hong Kong and Singapore from August 20th to 24th in Oman.

The tiger squad for the much-anticipated Asia Cup includes Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain, Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed.

Shakib returns to the team

Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday was named to return as Bangladesh´s Twenty20 international captain after he bowed to a Bangladesh Cricket Board ultimatum to scrap a deal with a betting site.

The all-rounder was given the nod to lead the side for the upcoming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the World Cup in Australia.

"Shakib realised his mistake," BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told reporters as he announced the decision.

"He is a very important player for us."

Earlier this month Shakib announced a partnership with Betwinner News, a portal operated by a gambling firm based in the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.

He wrote on his social media pages that it was the "one and only source of sports news!"

Gambling is illegal in Bangladesh and he was forced to cancel the deal after the BCB president, Nazmul Hassan, issued an ultimatum ordering him to choose between the national team and Betwinner.

Shakib captained Bangladesh to seven wins and 14 defeats in 21 T20Is until he was banned for two years — one of them suspended — in 2019 after he failed to record corrupt approaches.

Shakib, who also returned as Test captain in July, replaces wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan as Bangladesh´s T20 skipper.

Nurul was retained in the Asia Cup squad despite undergoing surgery on a finger in Singapore last week in the hope that he would regain his fitness by the time the tournament starts on August 27 in Dubai.

"His stitches will be removed on August 21. Hopefully, the result will be positive," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

— Additional information by AFP