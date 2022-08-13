Prince Harry promises ‘different side’ to feud after being ‘blamed for everything’

Experts believe Prince Harry is planning to unearth the truth behind “the faceless people behind the scenes pulling the levers” to the Monarchy’s day-to-day.
This shocking claim has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Eden.
He made the admissions on the Mail+ Palace Confidential podcast and started off by admitting, “They’ve always seen [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] as this negative, force in the background.”
“Everything is always blamed on them. Perhaps [this book] will give a different side of things.”
The Mail on Sunday’s Kate Mansey later chimed in to offer some insight of her own and alleged, “I think there is a slight apprehension – [they] like being the faceless people behind the scenes pulling the levers.”
