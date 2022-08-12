Netflix ‘The Girl in the Mirror’ releases official trailer, cast & more

Netflix drops the trailer of the Spanish drama series The Girl in the Mirror on August 12. It is an upcoming Spanish horror drama series.
The drama series is based on the story of a girl Alma played by Mireria Orio, who loses her memory in a terrible accident that takes the lives of almost all of her classmates.
After surviving this terrible accident the protagonist tries to unravel what happened that day and regain her identity. As per the official synopsis of the series.
The series is written and created by Sergio G. Sánchez, under Sospecha Films.
The drama is expected to be released on August 19, 2022, on Netflix.
