GOT7 Jinyoung's surprises fans following the Seoul flood

GOT7 Jinyoung came under spotlight for his kind actions following the severe floods in Seoul.

On August 8, Seoul experienced severe flooding followed by large amounts of damage inflicting the lower part of the city, specifically Gangnam and the surrounding districts.

According to Korean media, several people have been reported missing while the death count has risen to seven.

As the wreckage was quite staggering, GOT7 Jinyoung stepped forward to help the victims by donating 30 million Korean won, or approximately $23,000 in US dollars, to aid victims who lost their homes.

On August 10, the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association shared the news of Jinyoung's selfless act, and fans could not stop applauding him.

Fans have witnessed Jinyoung's kind acts in the 2020 disaster relief, too, where he made significant donations to the flood victims in 2020 without informing JYP Entertainment, which was his managing label at the time.

Fans have praised him for his donation as it shows how kind he is, particularly after his secret donation in 2020.





