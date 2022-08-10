Security forces gun down two terrorists in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI: A police vehicle on Wednesday was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kulachi in the Dera Ismail Khan District, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) mentioned.
ISPR added that the army’s quick reaction force immediately reached and cordoned the incident site.
The military’s media wing also shared that two terrorists were killed during a fire exchange, while weapons and ammunitions were also recovered.
“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the statement added.
