Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a suicide attack at a military convoy in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the Pakistani soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the suicide attack include Lance Naik Shah Zaib, Lance Naik Sajjad, Sepoy Umair and Sepoy Khurram.

“The Pakistan Army is committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said, adding that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain.

The security agencies are investigating to find out about the suicide bomber and his facilitators, said the ISPR.

PM denounces suicide attack

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the suicide attack on the military convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, he expressed grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers in the attack.

Reiterating the nation's firm resolve to root out the menace of terrorism, Shahbaz Sharif said the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their sordid designs.

He paid glowing tributes to the soldiers who rendered their lives whilst confronting the terrorists.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs higher ranks in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved families.