Netflix's ‘Narco-Saints’ release date, cast, trailer and more...

South Korean crime-thriller 'Narco-Saints' is coming to Netflix in September

Netflix is all set to entertain its viewers with new and amazing movies and shows this September, with South Korean thriller Narco-Saints on top of the list.

As per reports, Narco-Saints takes place in South America, where a drug lord operating in the country has grabbed the attention of the National Intelligence Service.

The intelligence service enlists the help of an ordinary entrepreneur who set his sights on making his fortune in Suriname, only to fall knee-deep into the world of drug crime.

The most recognizable cast member of Narco-Saints is Squid Game star Park Hae Soo.

Fans will get to see more of Park Hae Soo on Netflix this year in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist as Berlin.

Alongside Hae Soo, the cast also includes Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Jo Woo-jin, and Yoo Yeon-seok.

Narco-Saints has a total of six episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 50 minutes.



