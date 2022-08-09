NewJeans bag another record with debut album, create history

NewJeans smashes first day sales record with debut allbum

NewJeansm a new K-Pop girl group, set yet another record by selling 262,815 copies of their debut album titled NewJeans in just one day. As reported by Koreaboo.

This is the highest first day sales out of all the debut albums released since September 2019 according to Hanteo Chart.

Previously the band had also soared on numerous charts both domestically and internationally and gained hall of fame in Korean Pop industry.

NewJeans are the self-titled debut EP by NewJeans. It was released on August 1, with Attention, Hype Boy and Cookie as the album's triple lead singles.