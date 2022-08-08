Prince William and Kate Middleton's children use a different name at school for THIS reason

Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte use different names at school - and so could four-year-old Prince Louis when he joins them and starts school next month.



George's name is George Alexander Louis, while his official title is His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge - but at school, he goes by George Cambridge.

Similarly, Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and her official title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, but at school, she is simply known as Charlotte Cambridge.

Their dad, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry, followed the same rule while at school, using Charles' title - Wales - as their surname. William and Harry also continued to use this moniker throughout their military careers.

The royals normally hide their tittle and identity to enjoy schooling as normal children and they avoid using patronages so that fellow students could not feel inferior.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are currently enjoying their long break with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as School is out for summer.