Piers Morgan pays heartfelt tribute to Archie Battersbee after his tragic death

TV presenter Piers Morgan has led the celebrity tributes to Archie Battersbee after his life-support machine was switched off on Saturday morning.



Tributes have poured in for tragic schoolboy Archie Battersbee, 12, who passed away after having his life support switched off on Saturday.

Mum Hollie Dance said outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, this afternoon that Archie "fought right until the very end".



She said: "In sadness, Archie passed at 12.15pm today. I would just like to say I am the proudest mum in the world. He was such a beautiful little boy. He fought right until the very end and I am so proud to be his mum."

Piers Morgan was first to address the child's tragic passing as he took to Twitter to share supportive words for Archie's devastated family and loved-ones.



The 57-year-old outspoken British TV host took to Twitter to re-share a news article announcing Archie's death. Alongside it, he penned: "Such an incredibly sad story. My heart breaks for Hollie & her family. RIP Archie."

TalkTV presenter Richard Tice also rushed to pay tribute to Archie as he penned: "So sad. RIP Archie Battersbee and deepest sympathies to his family and friends."

Archie Battersbee had been in hospital since April after he suffered a catastrophic brain injury, with his parents launching a desperate bid to continue his treatment.

