Prince Harry called ex-prince over security row with the UK govt

Prince Harry has filed a second lawsuit against Scotland Yard and the UK government for removing his police protection on UK visits.
The Duke of Sussex is receiving backlash for demanding police protection in the UK.
Speaking on TV show, Royal biographer Angela Levin said: "It's an utter nonsense. These two court cases are going to cost us an absolute fortune."
Calling Harry an ex-prince, she said it would be correct to provide him protection if he visits the UK for a royal occasion.
She said that the police protection could not be provided to him if he continues visiting the country to meet his friends of make documentaries for Netflix.
