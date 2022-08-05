Firepower and cyber have emerged as the mainstay of future war: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the newly raised Army Cyber Command, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
The military’s media wing stated that the COAS also visited the Cyber Division and Army Center of Emerging Technologies, two of the main components of the Army Cyber Command.
“Nature and character of warfare is changing. Firepower and cyber have emerged as the mainstay of future war and we need to enhance our capability and capacity in these domains,” the COAS said.
“The newly raised Cyber Command shall progressively be linked to Tri-Services level and will also form part of national cyber initiatives to have synergy at the national level", the COAS said.
The statement further added that the COAS, upon his arrival, was received by Commander Army Cyber Command Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, while Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, and other senior Army officers were also present at the occasion.
