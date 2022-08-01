PLA and Pak Army brothers in arms: COAS says

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Ambassador of China to Pakistan His Excellency Mr Nong Rong cut the cake commemorating the 95th Anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday attended the 95th Anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) as the event’s chief guest, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The anniversary was commemorated at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the statement shared by the military’s media wing, the Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong, officials from the Chinese Embassy, and Officers from the tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador thanked the COAS for hosting a reception on the eve of PLA’s 95th Anniversary.

“China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends and strategic partners,” said the Chinese Ambassador, according to the ISPR.

“Joint Committee of Cooperation held at China has set up an important platform for military collaborations which will serve effectively for military-to-military relations between the two countries” the statement read.

ISPR, in its statement, further added that the COAS felicitated PLA and lauded its role in China’s defence, security and nation-building.



“Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges,” the COAS said, highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people.