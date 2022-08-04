 
Entertainment

What's coming on Netflix? Movies, TV shows releasing on 5th & 6th August

Have a look at the run down of the movies and shows releasing on Netflix in the next 48 hours

By Web Desk
August 04, 2022
Netflix is definitely bringing in the big guns for August 2022, with new titles being released every day, there is entertainment for everyone.

Stay tuned for the big releases set to premiere on the big red streamer on August 5th and 6th.


Available from August 5:

  • Carter (2022) – Netflix Film
  • Darlings (2022)– Netflix Film
  • The Informer (2019)
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022) – Netflix Film
  • The Sandman (2022) – Season 1, Netflix Series
  • Skyfall (2012)
  • Team Zenko Go (2022) – Season 2


Available from August 6:

  • Reclaim (2014) – Netflix Film