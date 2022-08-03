THE BOYZ announce release date of upcoming album with teaser

THE BOYZ, a group of IST Entertainment, will make a comeback with their seventh mini album, WHISPER.
The group revealed an animated teaser to announce the upcoming album, which featured a vivid blue heart gleaming against a dark background.
Three teaser films are included in the trailer, Wings of Desire, which introduces the idea of Whisper and begins the buildup to the comeback.
The full Wings of Desire trailer was made available on July 28 at KST.
On August 1, the group unveiled their comeback schedule for the album.
The band will also release a highlight medley called WHISPERING HINT, a music video teaser, and a highlight medley before the album is officially released on August 16.
Jennifer Lawrence amazed onlookers as she put on a stylish display in a brown maxi dress
Sheree Zampino says she 'bumped heads' with her ex-husband Will Smith, Jada Pinkett over co-parenting
Ellen Barkin said in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial that 'The Tourist' actor is 'charming' as 'most abusers' are
Beyoncé has removed Kelis' song 'Milkshake' sample from her fifth song from 'Renaissance' album
Amber Heard is reportedly ‘learning’ of the financial landscape the hard way
Twilight actor Cam Gigandet’s wife Dominique files for divorce after 13 years of marriage