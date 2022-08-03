THE BOYZ announce release date of upcoming album with teaser

THE BOYZ are set to make a comeback with their 7th mini album

THE BOYZ, a group of IST Entertainment, will make a comeback with their seventh mini album, WHISPER.



The group revealed an animated teaser to announce the upcoming album, which featured a vivid blue heart gleaming against a dark background.

Three teaser films are included in the trailer, Wings of Desire, which introduces the idea of Whisper and begins the buildup to the comeback.

The full Wings of Desire trailer was made available on July 28 at KST.



On August 1, the group unveiled their comeback schedule for the album.

The band will also release a highlight medley called WHISPERING HINT, a music video teaser, and a highlight medley before the album is officially released on August 16.