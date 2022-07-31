Johnny Depp's art collection: Everything you need to know

Johnny Depp made a strong comeback with his debut art collection this week as his artworks have been sold for a whopping $3.6 million through Castle Fine Art within hours.
The Pirates of The Caribbean star, 59, released a limited-edition collection of 780 pieces, which sold within hours on July 28, as individual images went for $4,800 and the complete portfolio of four images sold for $18,000.
The Hollywood heartthrob's collection focused on 'Friends & Heroes,' and included pop-art style pieces of Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, Elizabeth Taylor and Al Pacino, reported Daily Mail.
Seller Castle Fine Art described Johnny Depp’s pieces as, "Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.”
The London gallery added, "From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny."
Johnny Depp said: "I've always used art to express my feelings, and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves." The Pirates Of The Caribbean star announced the sale on his Instagram, leading the collection to sell out within hours."
