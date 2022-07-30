Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'unbelievably happy,' had the 'best time' in Paris: Source

Ben Affleck was 'unbelievably happy' on honeymoon with wifey Jennifer Lopez as they both had the best time of their lives after intimate Los Angeles wedding.
The newlyweds were photographed on multiple occasions in the city of life swooning over each other and enjoying their time off from work in each other’s company.
"They feel like they are the only two people in the room, or world, right now," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.
"Ben and Jen had the best time in Paris,” the source added. "They went to the most popular restaurants and really had the time of their lives.”
“It was so nice being away together with their kids and just eat, relax, celebrate Jen's birthday and have some time off from work. Jen and Ben both love Paris, and Jen especially finds it to be so romantic."
The couple’s kids "had so much fun with them, too," the insider revealed as they were seen accompanying their parents on their romantic trip.
"Jen has been feeling great and wanted romantic and more laidback, sweet looks for their Paris trip," the outlet shared about the Marry Me actor’s viral honeymoon looks.
"She didn't want to look exactly like how she does when she's in L.A., but also wanted easy, comfortable clothes because they were walking a lot around the city and exploring as a family," the source added.
The publication further shared that it’s “refreshing and sweet” for their friends and family to see how much they love and care for one another.
"Ben has been telling Jen how unbelievably happy he is that she is his wife," while JLo’s mother continues to gush that she "always knew Ben was the love of Jen's life" and is "so happy that Ben is officially part of the family."
