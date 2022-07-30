Twice Jihyo delights with her voice for first ever K-drama OST

Jihyo serves as a vocalist for Kim Se Jung's New Drama

According to ALLKPOP, Jihyo has given her voice in the OST for drama series Today’s Webtoon. OST Part .1 for Today’s Webtoon is titled I Fly, a bright medium pop genre enhanced by acoustic and electric guitar sounds

The track is the theme song for the drama's female lead On Ma Eum, played by Kim Se Jung.

Twice’s Jihyo and Kim Se Jung are known to be close friends, the actress herself stated in an interview while promoting her new drama, “[TWICE's] Jihyo or [ASTRO's] Eun Woo. They are my closest friends."

Sources from ALLKPOP tell that the two friends were also seen hanging out together in Jeju Island.

Reportedly Jihyo is going to have a busy month as Twice is preparing to drop their mini album in August.