Netflix releases 'Locke & Key' trailer, release date, cast list

Fans started gearing for the final chapter of Locke & Key once the trailer for season three hit screens.

Locke & Key is an American fantasy horror drama series based on a comic book by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez.

The series is created by director/producers Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite.

The first season of the series aired on Netflix on February 7 2020 while, the second season premiered on October 22, 2021.

Each season contains 10 episodes.





Cast List:

Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke)

Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke)

Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke)

Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke)

Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish)

Laysla De Oliveira (Dodge/Gabe)

Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke)

Hallea Jones (Eden Hawkins)





Locke & Key is a story based on three siblings of the Locke family who move into their mother’s ancestral home referred to as a key house, after their father’s murder.

They later discover the house is full of magical keys which may be connected to their father’s murder.

As the Locke children explore different keys with superstitious powers, a mysterious demon awakens who is also searching for the keys for its own malevolent purposes.

The trailer of the last season (final chapter) is out now and it will premiere on August 10 on Netflix.

In the trailer, things take a dramatic and dangerous turn only when the Locke family discovers a time-travel key within the Key house.



Fans are wondering what will happen next, in the fight against the demons of the Black Door.



Check out the Trailer:



