SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Tiger JK celebrate Global Tiger Day

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi celebrates Global Tiger Day with Tiger JK by dropping down his new release featuring Tiger JK.

Global Tiger Day, recognized as International Tiger Day, is an annual celebration on July 29 to raise public awareness for Tiger conservation issues. The day holds immense importance in all tiger and non-tiger countries.

Hoshi, the former SEVENTEEN member, is famous among fans for his love for tigers. His stage name also means 'tiger's gaze,' and he has also had a pet line, 'Horanghae' which translates into 'I tiger you,' which he uses to express affection towards his fans.

On July 29 at midnight KST, Hoshi dropped a new song titled Tiger, which features Tiger JK. The song is co-composed by BOOMBASTIC and SEVENTEEN Woozi and the lyrics are written by Hoshi, Woozi, and Tiger JK.

Listen to their new track below!








