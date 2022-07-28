Johnny Depp gets mobbed by fans as he steps out of a restaurant in Paris

File footage

Johnny Depp has won over fans’ hearts with his adorable gesture in Paris.

The actor recently found himself surrounded by hundreds of die-hard fans as he stepped out of a famous eatery in the French capital in the early hours of the morning on Thursday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was clicked waving and greeting his admirers outside the restaurant.

Depp, 59, won over the hearts of his millions of fans as he posed for selfies and signed autographs for a big crowd who waited outside the venue for him till 2:30am.

The Edward Scissorhands actor sported a dark jacket with a matching pair of trousers. He wore a grey shirt along with his signature hat and a pair of sunglasses as he greeted his fans.

The Rum Diary star finished off his look for the evening with several gold necklaces and matching earrings.

For the unversed, Depp is currently in Paris - shooting his first film since winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. He will be seen playing the role of King Louis XV in La Favourite.



