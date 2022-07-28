Korean version of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ all set to air this summer

Too Hot to Handle coming for Koreans

Korean version of the popular American-British dating reality program Too Hot to Handle is set to air on Wavve this summer, as per ALLKPOP.

The show is titled Sum+fing (combining "sum" with "surfing"), the brand new Wavve original dating reality series invites young single males and females to meet and mingle on Sum-topia, a beautiful paradise island.



The five celebrity MCs will be witnessing every moment of the participants' paradise vacation, offering interesting and enjoyable commentary on the participants’ every move.

Hosted by Jo Se Ho, WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon and Kim Jin Woo, Lee Mi Joo, and Uhm Ji Yoon, the reality series will kick off this August.