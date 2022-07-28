Han Seo Hee receives sentence following accusation of illegal drug use

The South Korean Supreme Court confirmed the district court's initial decision in the second case of illicit drug use, involving former idol trainee Han Seo Hee.

Han Seo Hee had already been charged with using methamphetamine, an illegal drug, in June of 2020. She was placed on four years of probation in 2017 after being indicted in 2016 for using illegal drugs.

Han Seo Hee was given a year and six months in jail in November 2021 for her second illicit narcotics violation by the Suwon District Court.

She made the decision to appeal the ruling, contesting the allegations and arguing that the pee test results were unreliable due to the cup being dropped in the toilet.

The initial judgment, which stated that "the defendant refuses to reflect on the illegality of her acts and continues to make inexplicable assertions," has now been maintained by the Supreme Court.