Elon Musk reveals his personal skill

Tesla owner Elon Musk Thursday shared that it is much harder to make friends than enemies, claiming that his skill to annoy people is getting better.

The US billionaire took to Twitter and opined about his daily life struggles after a number of scandals hit him in recent months.

The most recent one was his reported affair with Nicole Shanahan, the then-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Lashing out at the US publication after the bombshell report, Musk had denied the claims made in the article and accused the media of using his name to get clicks.



“Much harder to make friends than enemies. My skill at the latter is improving,” he tweeted earlier today.

It is, however, not clear to who he was referring to but it is believed that he is targeting the media.