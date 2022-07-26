Unusual media attention ‘super sucks’: Elon Musk

This file photo shows Elon Musk and his friend Sergey Brin along with his wife Nicole Shanahan.

Tesla owner Elon Musk has slammed the excessive coverage given to him, blaming the media for using his name to get “clicks”.

The US billionaire is always in the headlines due to his unwarranted use of social media and scandals, providing media fodder.

“The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks,” Musk said on Twitter.

“Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization.”

Musk took to Twitter after a US media report blamed him for ruining the family life of Sergey Brin — his old friend.

According to a WSJ report, Musk had a brief affair last fall with Nicole Shanahan, the then-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Calling it a "hit piece", Musk denied the report and tweeted a selfie of himself with Brin.

Brin and Shanahan were separated but still living together at the time of the alleged affair in December, a person close to her told the US paper. Brin, who married Shanahan in 2018, filed for divorce in January, citing "irreconcilable differences," several weeks after learning of the affair, the report said.

Musk rejected the Journal's report in a tweet, calling it "total bs."

"Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!" Musk tweeted Sunday. "I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."