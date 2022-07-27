‘Chill, enjoy life with family’, Shahid Afridi tells Ahmed Shahzad

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (L) and

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has advised Ahmed Shahzad to enjoy his family life and focus on cricket.

Speaking on a Samaa TV show, the former star said that Ahmed Shahzad became the target because of him as he was supporting him a lot and gave him too many chances.

“When I quit captaincy, he was targeted on the basis that he was close to me. I supported him because I was unable to find an opener like him,” the former captain said.

He maintained that Shahzad was one of the best performing players of the team.

Reacting to his remarks, Ahmed Shahzad said that he is like his elder brother and can say anything to him.

“My only advice to you is to focus on your cricket and enjoy life with your family. The almighty has made life very beautiful, enjoy it,” said Afridi.

Ahmed Shahzad replied, “I also want to play and make runs but for this, I need a platform.”

Shahzad asked, “When PSL teams show interest in him then who stops them?”

“Where do I make runs, at home?” asked the batter.