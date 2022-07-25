Prince Harry finally unveils release date for tell-all memoir

Prince Harry has finally wrapped up the writing process for his upcoming memoir and it is officially getting a release date.
News of the upcoming release has been brought to light by an inside source within the publishing industry.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the insider started off by admitting, “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It's gone and out of Harry's hands.”
However, even though “The publishing date has been pushed back once,” now “it is on track for the end of the year.”
