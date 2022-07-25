‘Shallow’ Meghan Markle ‘much like’ Rachel Zane from ‘Suits’ in real life: report

Meghan Markle has been accused of being as allegedly “shallow” as her character from Suits.

This observation has been made by royal author Tom Brown, in his piece for the Mail Online.

He spoke of Tom Bower’s tell-all memoir about the Windsors and Sussexes and made the observation that Bower “likens [Meghan] to Rachel Zane, the ambitious character she played in the cable TV series Suits that brought her fame, a ‘sexy’, ‘shallow’ ‘fashionista’.”

“It is Meghan who is the scheming focus,” he added before concluding.

“Page after page drips with what he claims are examples of her diva behaviour. Some of it is familiar, of course, from newspaper accounts and other books.”

“Not that Harry comes out much better. He is, in Bower’s words, ‘spoiled, badly educated, simple-minded and demanding’. Together, the biographer says, they are ‘agents of destruction’.”