Adele's Las Vegas controversy is 'in the past' amid Yacht party: Pic

Adele is seemingly having a great time as she was photographed on board a luxury yacht with her pals and partner Rick Paul



The Hello hitmaker looks radiant and full of life as she enjoyed a glass of wine with her friends.

Adele kept her fashion minimal, wearing her signature black ensemble, while also opting for a no-makeup look.

She accessorized her black shirt dress with oversized black sunglasses and statement gold jewellery, which included hoops and bangles.

Her boyfriend, Rich Paul adorned a statement look; with a printed bright orange shirt and matching shorts.

This comes after Adele faced major backlash after she cancelled her show in Las Vegas at the last second, disappointing thousands because she said the show “wasn’t good enough.”

Following the cancellation, she went on to perform two very successful concerts in Hyde Park and it is claimed that she will perform an intimate set of her hits later this year in Nevada.