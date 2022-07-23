Adele's Las Vegas controversy is 'in the past' amid Yacht party: Pic

Adele is seemingly having a great time as she was photographed on board a luxury yacht with her pals and partner Rick Paul
The Hello hitmaker looks radiant and full of life as she enjoyed a glass of wine with her friends.
Adele kept her fashion minimal, wearing her signature black ensemble, while also opting for a no-makeup look.
She accessorized her black shirt dress with oversized black sunglasses and statement gold jewellery, which included hoops and bangles.
Her boyfriend, Rich Paul adorned a statement look; with a printed bright orange shirt and matching shorts.
This comes after Adele faced major backlash after she cancelled her show in Las Vegas at the last second, disappointing thousands because she said the show “wasn’t good enough.”
Following the cancellation, she went on to perform two very successful concerts in Hyde Park and it is claimed that she will perform an intimate set of her hits later this year in Nevada.
Meghan Markle made significant changes to her Wikipedia page during early days of dating Harry
Duchess Camilla did not joke about Meghan Markle's African roots
Source reveals Bridget Jones creators think this is right time to launch a sequel
Famous stars Lee Min Ho, BTS'V, Park Seo Joon, Sandara Park and many others gather again
'Lord of the Rings' TV series unveiled at Comic-Con
When will final eight episodes of The Walking Dead release?