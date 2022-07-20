The audience has a mixed reaction towards KDrama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'?

The Netflix Kdrama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo captured immense attention with the release of its fourth episode only, attaining the highest viewership ratings on Netflix.

The show has also been receiving much love from South Korea as viewers expressed how the writers addressed the disorder sensitively and followed proper research.

While the writers are repeatedly applauded for featuring a stigmatic disability, the experts and the family members of autistic people criticize the plot for being unrealistic, labeling the character as an extremely rare case of high functioning autism, commonly known as Savant Syndrome.

Kim Yong Jik, the president of the Autism Society of Korea raised concerns and stated “it is indeed unlikely for an autistic person to have a high IQ and actually become a lawyer, but I believe this series is one attempt to make people understand autism”

The remaining episodes are yet to tell whether the show will continue to receive criticism or will be viewed in a positive light.