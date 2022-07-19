90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio, Ben Obscura welcome their first child

Juliana Custodio and her fiance Ben Obscura welcomed their first child together.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum and fiance Ben welcomed their first baby, son Benjamin James Louis, on Tuesday, July 19, she announced on Instagram.

"All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother," she writes alongside photos with the newborn at the hospital.

"Today was the most incredible amazing day of our [lives], I'm such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn't have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more."

"I can't describe the feeling of finally having my baby in my arms and finally feel that I am a mother. With all those feelings comes the fears too. Now it's time to learn and grow with this little one," she continues.

"This is beyond a dream come true, I'm so blessed with this beautiful family I have. I can't thank enough all the support I have been having."

Custodio first revealed she was expecting a baby in November.