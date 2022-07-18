Drake validates encounter with Swedish police, posts legal doc on Instagram

Popular rapper Drake landed himself in trouble with the police in Sweden. The artist has seemingly confirmed rumors of his arrest in a social media post.

The Canadian star confirmed the news of his arrest, which his team initially denied. He took to Instagram on Sunday, and shared a series of pictures and videos with the caption, “I wanna see Ibiza Chubbs fam….”

One of the photos shows a paper from the Polisen, or the Swedish National Police Board, titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.”

While the document confirmed all the rumors of his arrest in Sweden, it is still unknown if the God’s Plan singer, 35, was arrested for marijuana possession while partying at a nightclub in the country.

In the shared picture of the official document, the lists of a person’s rights, along with next steps, starting with an interrogation, can also be seen.

Rumors were making rounds on social media that the One Dance singer had been arrested on weed-related charges while partying at a Swedish club.

Drake’s team subsequently denied the rumors saying, that he was not arrested and he was in his hotel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.