Cardi B throws mermaid themed birthday for daughter

Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture’s fourth birthday with a lovely mermaid-themed party.



The rapper-songwriter dropped some fun-filled pictures from the bash celebrating the birthday of her daughter whom she shares with her husband Offset.

The Shake It hit-maker looked gorgeous as she donned a hot pink wig while dressed as a majestic mermaid for the themed bash.

The musician’s eye-catching updo was styled with a deep side-swept bang and a voluminous bun of curls.

She complemented it with a blend of bright pink and silver eyeshadow, which she topped with small rhinestones.

The music sensation further treated her 138 million followers with a video of a slew of videos to the app's Stories feature.

Kulture enjoyed her lavish celebration with her hair arranged in a similar fashion to her mom's.