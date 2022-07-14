COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan cricket board Thursday announced an 18-member squad to play the Test series against Pakistan starting from Saturday.
The series consists of two matches, which will be played under the ICC World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.
The first test match will commence on July 16 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium while the second match will be played from July 24-28 at the Colombo stadium.
Pakistan Test squad played a warm-up match amid a tense situation in the country as protests continue against the government seeking the resignation of the president and prime minister.
The Pakistani authorities are in close contact with their Sri Lankan counterpart and there is no change in the schedule of Test series.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (Wk), Dinesh Chandimal (Wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
