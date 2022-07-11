‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Nicola Adams, girlfriend Ella Baig welcome baby boy

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig have welcomed their first child—a baby boy—together.
Taking to Instagram, Nicola Adams shared their baby news by uploading a sweet photo of newborn’s hands and feet.
Nicola said, “We are so excited to announce to the world that @babyadamsadventures has arrived.”
“The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond. We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow,” the couple said.
The couple had announced the pregnancy in February.
