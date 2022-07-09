 
close
Saturday July 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Chanelle Hayes puts on a public display of affection with fiance Dan Bingham

Chanelle Hayes and Dan Bingham look so much in love couple

By Web Desk
July 09, 2022
Chanelle Hayes puts on a public display of affection with fiance Dan Bingham
Chanelle Hayes puts on a public display of affection with fiance Dan Bingham

Chanelle Hayes has been spotted on a romantic stroll with her fiance Dan Bingham strolling through Country Park in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, hand-in-hand.

The former Big Brother contestant, 34, kept things casual in a teal gym top and leggings while flashing her sparkling engagement during a dog stroll around the lake, on Friday.

In pictures shared by DailyMail, the lovebirds were very close, smiling and holding hands and setting perfect couple goals.

Chanelle Hayes puts on a public display of affection with fiance Dan Bingham

Dan, 40, looked dapper in a white top which he paired with white joggers, put his arm around his future wife, and went on to give her a kiss, as she wrapped up in a khaki padded jacket.

Chanelle recently revealed she's now feeling 'confident' enough to wear a wedding dress after her nine-stone weight loss - as she plans her nuptials to Dan.

The TV personality has told in a candid new interview that she 'wouldn't have wanted to get married if she was still bigger'.