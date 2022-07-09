Chanelle Hayes puts on a public display of affection with fiance Dan Bingham

Chanelle Hayes has been spotted on a romantic stroll with her fiance Dan Bingham strolling through Country Park in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, hand-in-hand.
The former Big Brother contestant, 34, kept things casual in a teal gym top and leggings while flashing her sparkling engagement during a dog stroll around the lake, on Friday.
In pictures shared by DailyMail, the lovebirds were very close, smiling and holding hands and setting perfect couple goals.
Dan, 40, looked dapper in a white top which he paired with white joggers, put his arm around his future wife, and went on to give her a kiss, as she wrapped up in a khaki padded jacket.
Chanelle recently revealed she's now feeling 'confident' enough to wear a wedding dress after her nine-stone weight loss - as she plans her nuptials to Dan.
The TV personality has told in a candid new interview that she 'wouldn't have wanted to get married if she was still bigger'.
