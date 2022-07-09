BTS’ J-Hope unveils complete track list for his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'

Global sensation k-pop band BTS’ member J-Hope is ready to release his first solo album Jack In The Box on July 15, 2022.
The highly-anticipated music album will feature a total of 10 tracks, the group's agency Big Hit Music has confirmed.
Ahead of the album release, the Dynamite performer, 28, and the agency unveiled the list of the tracks.
Jack In The Box' track list consists of 10 songs:
• Intro
• Pandora's Box
• MORE
• STOP
• = (Equal Sign)
• Music Box : Reflection
• What if…
• Safety Zone
• Future
• Arson
Jack in the Box will be the first-ever official solo album from the K-pop band that recently announced a new chapter of its career.
The album will be uploaded on music services next Friday and become available in a 'Weverse Album' format, not a full-fledged physical album, on July 29.
Furthermore, J-Hope will be headlining the 2022 Lollapalooza, where he is expected to perform songs from his new album.
