Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian celebrate 10th birthday of Penelope

Scott Disick and his former partner Kourtney Kardashian are celebrating their daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday today.
Scott took to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback photo of the daughter with a heartfelt tribute.
He wrote, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Happy birthday p! Words will never describe how much love I have 4 you!” followed by a heart emoticon.
Khloe Kardashian was the first to react to the post, saying “I’ m not ready.”
In another comment, Khloe said “How is time moving this quickly??”.
Scott’s former partner and mother of Penelope also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared a glimpse into birthday celebrations of the daughter.
