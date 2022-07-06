Travis Barker gets back in studio a week after ‘life-threatening’ hospitalisation

Travis Barker got back into a recording studio a week after landing in the hospital with pancreatitis

Travis Barker is reportedly back into a recording studio just about a week after landing in the hospital with a serious case of pancreatitis.

Barker, who recently tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian, on Tuesday was photographed outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California, as per People magazine.

The sighting came just a week after he was seen being taken to Cedars-Sinao Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher with Kardashian to support him.

Commenting on Barker gaining strength, a source close to the Blink-182 drummer told People: He's slowly on the mend and closely following his doctors' orders.”

Earlier, a day after his hospitalisation, a source had said: “He was complaining of cramps, while another insider shared: “Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.”

Barker himself gave an update about is condition earlier, writing on Instagram Story: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great but after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis," he added. "I am so very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better,” he further said.