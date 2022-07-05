Princess Diana 'wonderful' romance with Wimbledon star unveiled

Princess Diana dated famous Wimbledon star during her marriage with Prince Charles.

The late Princess of Wales, who often enjoyed the games through the royal watch box, met and reportedly fell for former tennis star Slobodan Živojinović.

In 2016, he told a Serbian newspaper the pair were “seeing each other”.

He revealed: "In our first conversation she asked me if I am the tennis player with the fastest serve, and I said: 'Yes'.

"Then she asked if my serve was still good. That's when we started hanging out and seeing each other. We were close.

Živojinović shared that the Princess often came down to the stand so she could be closer to the star.

"She was a wonderful woman. With her I could talk about everything and even simple things became fascinating," he told of the royal.

"I don't want to speak about it in any detail now that she is no longer with us.

"What I can say is that it is great when someone like her comes to watch the match and supports you," he gushed.