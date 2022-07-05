Vanessa Hudgens shares romantic-goofy photos on Cole Tucker’s birthday: Check Out

Vanessa Hudgens never shies away to put on affectionate display with her baseball player beau Cole Tucker.

The much-in-love couple always leave their fans in a meltdown and this time it’s no different.



Lately, the High School Musical star turned to Instagram to share a slew of adorable photos with Tucker on his birthday.

In the photos, the couple could be seen playing all goofy while enjoying each other’s company.

Sharing the post, Hudgens penned, “Who’s a big birthday boy?! @cotuck is.”

In the caption, The Princess Switch actress used a few lines from Elton John’s Your Song.

“I hope you don't mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you're in the world,” wrote the 33-year-old.

In the end, Hudgens wished her boyfriend, saying, “DAMNIT Happy birthday baby.”

Interestingly, the Arizona Diamondbacks player reacted to the post and remarked, “I lava youuuuuuu, thank you baby.”



Meanwhile, fans also showered their love on the couple while a few called them “the best couple” in the comment section.

For the unversed, Hudgens and Tucker confirmed their relationship in February 2021 via IG post.