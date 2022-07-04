Hollywood celebrities reluctant to react to Meghan Markle's interview

Meghan Markle shared her thoughts on Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in her latest interview.

In its ruling, the US court struck down the right to abortion and it didn't go down well with women rights activists and feminists.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about the matter in her latest interview with Vogue.

When her exclusive photo and interview was shared on the magazine's Instagram more than one million people liked it in two days.

The magazine's page is followed by more than 39 million people including hundreds of US celebrities.





Jennifer Aniston and some other celebrities whose 'likes' are always visible on almost every feel-good post completely avoided reacting to Vogue's article on Instagram.

Among more than one million people who liked the article on Instagram there was no US celebrity who liked or comment on it.

Many people believe that Hollywood stars, US models and musicians are admirers of the British royal family and do not support Meghan's decision to step down from royal duties along with her husband Prince Harry.