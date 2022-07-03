Kim Kardashian shares sweet snap of daughters North and Chicago sleeping nose to nose

Kim Kardashian has melted hearts as she shared a an adorable snap of her daughters North West and Chicago West sleeping nose to nose.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 41-year-old shared the candid moment of two sisters with a caption: 'Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better!'
The reality star, who shares four children with her ex Kanye West, mesmerised fans by sharing the amazing snap.
Kim and Kanye were declared legally single on March 2, and their next status conference divorce hearing is scheduled for August 5.
The reality star has moved on with SNL star Pete Davidson, who is in Australia for shooting, after split from the rapper.
