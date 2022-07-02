 
Saturday July 02, 2022
National

India's BSF hands over three-year-old Pakistani boy to Pakistan Rangers

BSF says the child was handed over to Pakistan Rangers as a “goodwill gesture” and on “humanitarian grounds”

By Web Desk
July 02, 2022
A representational image. — AFP/File
The Border Security Force (BSF) handed over a three-year old boy to Pakistan Rangers, who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory, Deccan Herald reported.

According to a statement issued, the Pakistani boy was interrogated the three-year-old from BSF troops Ferozpur sector in Indian Punjab on Friday.

“The child was unable to reveal anything and was kept under safe custody of BSF,” the statement read, adding that as it was the case of inadvertent crossing, the BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers.

The BSF clarified that the child was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers as a “goodwill gesture” and on “humanitarian grounds”.

"The BSF always takes a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers,” it said.