Prince William branded as ‘woke’ for his progressive attitude amid Rwanda row

Prince William was recently slammed by a broadcaster and historian David Starkey as ‘woke’ for his progressive attitude amid the Rwanda row.

During his conversation with Mark Steyn, Starkey claimed about the monarchy coming to an end with the Duke of Cambridge.

"I've decided to christen him William the woke, so we can have the notion of the monarchy beginning with William the Conqueror and ending with William the woke,” he said.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle was also recently slammed by the republicans for attempting to "insert drama" into US politics after she weighed in on the overturning of Roe vs Wade.

Republican Lisa McClain (R-MI) said: "This is just another attempt from the ex-royals to insert their British drama in American politics.

"I don’t think anyone on this side of the pond cares for Meghan Markle’s opinion on killing babies.

"However, I think her running for President would be a great episode for The Crown."